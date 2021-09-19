Tua Tagovailoa has had a solid start to his NFL career. He is 7-3 as a starter that includes last Sunday's one-point victory over the Patriots in New England. But Tagovailoa has yet to defeat the Bills, who swept Miami last season en route to their first division title since 1995.

While the Dolphins' season is off to a good start, the Bills are looking to get back on track after falling to the Steelers at home in their season-opener, 23-16. Buffalo enjoyed a 10-0 lead before scoring just six points in the game's final 30 minutes. Despite the loss and well as the fact that they are playing on the road, the Bills are 3.5-point favorite to win Sunday's game, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

We'll break down Sunday's showdown as well as make our final score predictions in a game between two bitter division rivals. But first, here's how you can follow the action in real time:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami, Florida)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3.5, O/U 47.5

Miami left Foxborough with a win in Week 1 despite being outplayed by the Patriots in most statistical categories. The Dolphins' offense gained just 16 first downs while going a subpar 4-for-11 on third down. They gained just 259 total yards that included just 74 yards on the ground. The Dolphins won by going 2-for-2 in the red zone while holding New England to just one touchdown on four red zone trips. That recipe worked against rookie quarterback Mac Jones, but it will be tougher to execute against Josh Allen and Buffalo's potent offense. Miami will also have to tighten up its run defense after allowing a 100-yard day from Patriots running back Damien Harris. Look for Devin Singletary to get more involved Sunday after he had just 11 carries in last Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Buffalo's talented secondary will surely be keyed on stopping receivers DeVante Parker and rookie Jaylen Waddle. Parker led the Dolphins with 81 receiving yards against the Patriots, while Waddle caught a touchdown pass in his first regular season game. Buffalo's defense will also be focused on stopping Myles Gaskin, who tallied 76 all-purpose yards on 14 touches in New England. Third down will be key for Miami's offense, as Tagovailoa was 2-for-5 with two sacks and an interception on third down last Sunday. One of his two completions went for 30 yards to Parker that set up the Dolphins' go-ahead touchdown.

Key matchup

Two the NFL's best players at their respective positions will be competing against each other when Bills cornerback Xavien Howard lines up against Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. Howard put the finishing touches on Miami's win in New England when he forced and recovered a fumble by Harris. Diggs is hoping to have a bigger impact on Sunday after being held to 69 yards on nine receptions against the Steelers.

Prediction

I'm taking the Dolphins in an early season upset. Buffalo looked shaky in all three phases during the second half of Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. The Dolphins have the defensive talent to match wits with the Bills' talented skill players. They also have the offensive scheme to keep Buffalo's defense on its heels if they can avoid too many third-and-long situations.

Score: Dolphins 23, Bills 20