WATCH: Bills celebrate TD with epic lightsaber battle straight out of 'Star Wars'

If your favorite parts of watching a "Star Wars" movie are the lightsaber battles, then you're going to love the touchdown celebration that Bills wide receiver Zay Jones pulled off against the Jets on Thursday.

Jones must have spent part of his offseason training with Yoda, because he showed off some smooth lightsaber skills during the celebration. The lightsaber show started in the second quarter after Jones caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, which you can see below.

The touchdown was the first one of Jones' career, and he celebrated by immediately pulling out a lightsaber and dueling with Bills wide receiver Andre Holmes.

The force is strong with this one. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/Or95tpF9rQ — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 3, 2017

Unlike in the movies -- where the Jedi always seem to eventually win -- I think the Dark Side actually came out on top in this duel. After the battle, Jones did his best Darth Vader impression and started "choking" Holmes with the power of the Force.

In what may or may not just be a wild coincidence, a new trailer for the latest "Star Wars" movie was just released on Wednesday night.

Darkness rises… and light to meet it. See Star Wars: #TheLastJedi in theaters December 15th. Get tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f. pic.twitter.com/09EiNzq3mz — Star Wars (@starwars) November 2, 2017

Unfortunately for Jones, the Force hasn't been with him the entire first half. The Bills receiver had to exit the game late in the second quarter after suffering an apparent knee injury, although he was able to return to the game in the second half.

