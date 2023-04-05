The 13th hole at Augusta National -- home of the Masters annual golf tournament -- is part of Amen Corner, which is regarded as the toughest part of the historic course. The hole was no match, however, for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, however, who virtually played the course from the Masters earlier this week.

Allen, an avid golfer who recently took part in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, was part of EA Sports' virtual golf event that also included country music star Eric Church and pro golfers Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson. During the event, Allen hit the following fairway shot on 13 that nearly landed in the cup.

While he's clearly a good virtual golfer, Allen is also pretty good at the real thing. Last year, he participated in The Match that pitted himself and Patrick Mahomes against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. While Allen played well, Rodgers' 15-foot put on the 12th and final hole lifted he and Brady to a win over the younger quarterbacks at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Allen has had an eventful offseason as far as golf in concerned. Along with attending the Masters and playing in the Pebble Beach Pro Am, Allen met golf legend Tiger Woods at the Genesis Invitational shortly after the 15-time major champion finished up his final round.

While he won't get a chance to win a green jacket, Allen will continue his pursuit of winning a Super Bowl when the Bills open training camp this summer.