It's common practice for NFL social media teams to leave a video prompt on a whiteboard for their squad's players to read and quickly comment on as they are walking off the practice field for some lighthearted content.

The Buffalo Bills did so with their latest video posted Friday, asking players to name a random NBA player. First-round rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman started with Shabazz Napier, a college basketball national championship point guard from UConn who played six NBA seasons for six different teams.

However, he didn't just walk away like quarterback Josh Allen -- among many others -- did. (Allen named former longtime Los Angeles Lakers bench guard Sasha Vujačić, by the way). Coleman continued rattling off players' names as other teammates walked up to quickly drop a name and head back to the locker room. He even said to a teammate who opted to stick around that, "We can go back and forth." Coleman's love of basketball stems from being a former player himself, as his collegiate career at Michigan State began with him as a member of both their football team and men's basketball team before transferring to Florida State and focusing on football.

Some of the other "random" NBA players Coleman named included Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marcin Gortat, Mario Chalmers, Luol Deng, Tony Snell, John Lucas, Deron Williams, Mike Miller, George Hill, Roy Hibbert Rick Fox, Jason Richardson, Brandon Knight, Solomon Hill, Nerlens Noel, Anthony Bennett and Terrence Ross.

He then transformed into half contributor, half referee, indicating to Bills teammates when a name had already been used. Safe to say if Buffalo hosted an NBA trivia night, Coleman would be the heavy favorite.