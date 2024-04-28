The Buffalo Bills knew they landed a playmaker when the franchise made Keon Coleman their top pick at the 2024 NFL Draft. What they might not have known is that they are also getting quite the character, which was on full display during his introductory press conference.

The hysterics began almost as soon as Coleman sat down at the podium dressed in a yellow puffer jacket. A reporter in the room made note of the winter coat and remarked that the team had already begun gearing the Florida State product up for the colder climate in upstate New York.

"You forgot I went to school in Michigan for two years?" Coleman, who played at Michigan State to begin his collegiate career before transferring to FSU, joked.

That kicked off a guessing game between Coleman and the reporter as to where the second-round receiver purchased the jacket and that revealed his affinity for getting a good deal.

"Macy's," Coleman said. "They be on sale on the rack. All the colors. ... Nice little deal. You can get the trench coat for like $100. I'll take you there, personally. I might go get some more colors. I need a blue one and another red one."

"... I shop like my mom. I get my coats in the summertime. You got to shop a season or two before just in case and they'll be cheaper. Cause you go at Thanksgiving and everybody is there at Thanksgiving, you know what I'm saying?"

Coleman went on to say that he is a fan of golfing, but dubbed himself "Tiger Wish-He-Could," noting that he's not particularly strong around the greens and has better prowess at Top Golf where he can drive the ball to the back of the net.

Then, Coleman's love for Waffle House came to light as he had been known to jump in the back and cook his own food when the restaurant would get too busy.

"I eat Waffle House so much at nighttime, I had the cook's number pinned on my messages," Coleman said.

Even as he toured Highmark Stadium, Coleman's youthful spirit exuded as he said he scored three imaginary touchdowns in rapid succession.

"Yeah, I scored three imaginary touchdowns," he smirked. "It was 30 seconds. It was a record. Nobody has ever did that one yet."

Arguably the funniest moment from Coleman's entertaining press conference came at the very end. After being dismissed, he asked if he could steal a cookie that was off to the side table in the press area, and had a bite as he departed.

That personality should make him a household name in Orchard Park, especially if he lives up to his potential on the field. Coleman caught 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles last season and will now look to take over as one of Josh Allen's top targets in the wake of Buffalo trading away Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency earlier this offseason.