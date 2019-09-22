Watch Bills vs. Bengals: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bills vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Cincinnati (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 2-0-0; Cincinnati 0-2-0
What to Know
Cincinnati will take on Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Cincinnati might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Bengals have to be hurting after a devastating 41-17 loss at the hands of San Francisco last week. A silver lining for Cincinnati was the play of John Ross, who caught four passes for 112 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Ross' 66-yard TD reception up the middle in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Buffalo wasn't the first one on the board, but they got there more often. They came out on top against the Giants by a score of 28-14. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the victory.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 2-0 while Cincinnati's defeat dropped them down to 0-2. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo enters the matchup with 4 rushing touchdowns, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Cincinnati is worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 29.50 on average. So the Cincinnati squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $85.00
Odds
The Bills are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Cincinnati have won two out of their last three games against Buffalo.
- Oct 08, 2017 - Cincinnati 20 vs. Buffalo 16
- Nov 20, 2016 - Buffalo 16 vs. Cincinnati 12
- Oct 18, 2015 - Cincinnati 34 vs. Buffalo 21
