Watch Bills vs. Broncos: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 7-3; Denver 3-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Buffalo Bills are heading back home. They will take on the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. These two teams have allowed few points on average (the Bills 17, Denver 19.7), so any points scored will be well earned.
A well-balanced attack led Buffalo over the Miami Dolphins every single quarter on their way to victory. The Bills took down Miami 37-20. QB Josh Allen had a stellar game for Buffalo as he picked up 56 yards on the ground on seven carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 117.70.
Meanwhile, Denver was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Broncos didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-23 to Minnesota. The Broncos were up 20 to nothing at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.
Buffalo's win lifted them to 7-3 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 3-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bills rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only seven on the season. Less enviably, Denver is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the league, having accrued only nine on the season. Denver fans had better hope their team can run the ball.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a 4-point favorite against the Broncos.
Over/Under: 37
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 24, 2017 - Buffalo 26 vs. Denver 16
