Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Buffalo

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-7; Buffalo 7-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. Los Angeles will be strutting in after a victory while the Bills will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Buffalo had to settle for a 32-30 loss against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who passed for two TDs and 284 yards on 49 attempts in addition to picking up 38 yards on the ground and snatching one receiving TD. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 119.30.

Special teams collected 12 points for Buffalo. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Los Angeles beat the New York Jets 34-28 last week. The Chargers' QB Justin Herbert did his thing and passed for three TDs and 366 yards on 49 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 158.50.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Buffalo came up short against Los Angeles when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 31-20. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a 5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won both of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last six years.