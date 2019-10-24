Watch Bills vs. Eagles: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bills vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 5-1; Philadelphia 3-4
What to Know
Buffalo has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Philadelphia at New Era Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 15.17 points per game, so Philadelphia's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Bills were able to grind out a solid win over Miami last week, winning 31-21. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for 202 yards and two TDs on 26 attempts.
Philadelphia wasn't able to make up for their 29-23 loss to Dallas when they last met December of last year. Philadelphia found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 37-10 punch to the gut against Dallas. Philadelphia was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 27-7.
This next contest is expected to be close, with the Bills going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those brave souls putting their money on the Eagles against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 2-5 record ATS can't hold a candle to Buffalo's 4-2.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 5-1 while Philadelphia's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll see if the Bills can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles.
Over/Under: 44
Series History
Philadelphia won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 13, 2015 - Philadelphia 23 vs. Buffalo 20
