Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Buffalo

Regular Season Records: Baltimore 11-5; Buffalo 13-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will duke it out with the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday at Bills Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Indianapolis Colts typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday the Bills proved too difficult a challenge. Buffalo had just enough and edged out Indianapolis 27-24. QB Josh Allen continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for two TDs and 324 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 54 yards.

Meanwhile, Baltimore earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They bagged a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. The score was all tied up at the break 10-10, but Baltimore was the better team in the second half. Their QB Lamar Jackson did his thing and accumulated 179 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 136 yards. Jackson ended up with a passer rating of 125.20.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bills come into the game boasting the second most yards per game in the NFL at 396.4. The Ravens have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 191.9 rushing yards per game on average, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baltimore have won all of the games they've played against Buffalo in the last seven years.