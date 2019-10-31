Watch Bills vs. Redskins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Washington (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 5-2; Washington 1-7

What to Know

Buffalo will take on Washington at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Bills ended up a good deal behind Philadelphia when they played last week, losing 31-13. Buffalo got a solid performance out of QB Josh Allen, who picked up 45 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Washington came up short against Minnesota, falling 19-9. QB Case Keenum had a rough night: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 130 yards passing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo enters the game with only 303.9 yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Washington are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 261.1 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York

New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Redskins.

Over/Under: 37

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.