Watch Bills vs. Redskins: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bills vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Washington (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 5-2; Washington 1-7
What to Know
Buffalo will take on Washington at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at New Era Field. Buffalo has a defense that allows only 17.43 points per game, so Washington's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The Bills ended up a good deal behind Philadelphia when they played last week, losing 31-13. Buffalo got a solid performance out of QB Josh Allen, who picked up 45 yards on the ground on eight carries and threw two passing touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Washington came up short against Minnesota, falling 19-9. QB Case Keenum had a rough night: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 130 yards passing.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Buffalo enters the game with only 303.9 yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. Less enviably, Washington are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 261.1 on average. So the Washington squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: New Era Field -- Orchard Park, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Redskins.
Over/Under: 37
Series History
Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 20, 2015 - Washington 35 vs. Buffalo 25
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL Week 9 office pool, confidence picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in NFL office pool picks for Week 9.
-
49ers vs. Cardinals odds, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cardinals vs. Niners game 10,000...
-
Jamal Adams still isn't talking to Jets
Sounds like a great player-team relationship, doesn't it?
-
AP on why Frank Gore motivates him
Two future Pro Football Hall of Famers who have no intention of hanging up the cleats soon...
-
Legendary expert releases Week 9 parlay
Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just revealed his top Week 9 NFL parlay.
-
Garrett disciplines two tardy Cowboys
One of them has started four games for the team this season
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins