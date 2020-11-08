Who's Playing

Seattle @ Buffalo

Current Records: Seattle 6-1; Buffalo 6-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Bills Stadium. Seattle struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 34.29 points per game.

Last week, the Seahawks' offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 19.43 points allowed. They netted a 37-27 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Russell Wilson, who passed for four TDs and 261 yards on 37 attempts, and WR DK Metcalf, who caught 12 passes for two TDs and 161 yards. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week Buffalo sidestepped the New England Patriots for a 24-21 win. Buffalo's RB Zack Moss was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Seattle up to 6-1 and the Bills to 6-2. The Seahawks and Buffalo are both 4-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.59

Odds

The Seahawks are a 3-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.