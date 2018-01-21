WATCH: Blake Bortles making Patriots defense look silly as Jags shoot to lead

All eyes were on Tom Brady leading up to the AFC Championship game, but maybe they should have been on Blake Bortles.

The Jaguars quarterback, who didn't get a lot of press this week after Brady's hand injury, came out on fire against the Patriots. Bortles went 8 of 10 for 82 yards and a touchdown on the Jaguars' first two possessions.

Bortles has done most of his damage on play-action passes, which the Patriots haven't been able to stop. The threat of Leonard Fournette getting the ball on a handoff has opened things up for Bortles, who responded on the Jags' first two possessions by going 6 of 6 for 72 yards on play-action passes.

The Patriots have looked downright silly trying to stop the Jaguars when they run play-action and a great example of that came early in the second quarter when the Jags scored the first touchdown of the game. On a first-and-goal play from the Patriots' 4-yard line, Bortles faked a hand-off to Fournette and the entire Patriots defense basically bit on the play, leaving Marcedes Lewis wide open in the back of the end zone.

The touchdown by Lewis gave the Jaguars an early 7-3 lead. Although Bortles doesn't get a lot love nationally, the fact of the matter is that he's been one of the best red zone quarterbacks in the NFL this year.

In what might be the most shocking development of the early part of the game, Bortles has been shredding the Patriots' defense. After the touchdown to Lewis, Bortles immediately led another touchdown drive that was capped by a four-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette.

Through three possessions, Bortles is 12 of 14 for 128 yards and a touchdown.

Blake Bortles in the red zone this season (including playoffs): 21 TD, 0 INT



The @Jaguars have converted all 7 of their red zone trips into TD this postseason — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 21, 2018

To find out if the Patriots will be able to solve their Bortles problem, you can stream the AFC Championship game by clicking here.