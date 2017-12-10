WATCH: Blizzard finally bests Adam Vinatieri, who badly misses 33-yard FG
Vinatieri's attempt in Buffalo looked like it was short and wide of the target
You may have heard it was snowing in Buffalo ahead of Sunday's Colts-Bills get-together. And while snow is a fact of life for upstate New York this time of year, what is unprecedented is watching Adam Vinatieri struggle in the conditions.
After all, his legacy began the moment he striped that 45-yarder in the 2001 AFC Championship Game in snowy conditions that catapulted the Patriots to the Super Bowl. Vinatieri has been with the Colts since 2006 and he remains one of the NFL's best kickers. In fact, since 2013, he was 37 for 39 on kicks between 30-39 yards. So when he lined up for a 33-yarder during the first quarter of Sunday's game, the expectation -- blizzard or not -- was that he would make it. Because that's what he does.
Turns out, Mother Nature wasn't impressed.
That wasn't even close though, to be fair, only an act of God can stop Vinateiri. Seriously, here's the view from the press box:
Worth noting: Vinatieri, who very well could be a first-ballot Hall of Famer if he ever retires, has been a pedestrian kicker in Buffalo. After his latest miss, he's just 11 of 21.
You can follow all the action in the Colts-Bills game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.
