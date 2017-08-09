WATCH: Brandin Cooks makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch off Tom Brady throw

Just when you thought the Patriots offense couldn't get any scarier, it might have actually gotten scarier.

When you're coming off a Super Bowl-winning season, it's not easy to make your offense better, but that's exactly what the Patriots did back in March when they acquired Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Saints.

So far, Tom Brady seems to be loving his new weapon, and that's mostly because Cooks has been making ridiculous catch after ridiculous catch during training camp.

How ridiculous? Here's a one-handed catch that looked like it was going to sail out of the end zone until Cooks hauled it in.

The Patriots have spent the past two days practicing with the Jaguars, and let's just say the Jags definitely haven't figured out how to stop Cooks yet.

The scary thing is that, according to Brady, he's only scratched the surface of what he might be able to do on the field with Cooks.

"[We] are building up a rapport but that takes a lot of time to be built," Brady said, via ESPN.com. "That goes all the way through the season. We're working hard at it. We're talking about things. There are a lot of things that go on to try to improve the learning curve, but he's just been so much fun to be around. He really adds to a great group of other receivers that I've been fortunate to play with for a long time."

Even Bill Belichick has been complimentary of Cooks, which is saying a lot, because Belichick's not usually complimentary of anyone during training camp.

"Very hard-working kid. Brandin works hard on the field, off the field, in the classroom, in the weight room, training, conditioning, practice tempo," Belichick said, via the Patriots' official website. "He wants to know the right way to do it, wants to try to do it the way you want it done. He's been a pleasure to coach."

Rob Gronkowski has also been impressed with his new teammate.

"He's a great player, great dude and he works super hard," Gronk said after Monday's practice with Jacksonville. "Not surprised at all to see him making plays like that [when] you see how hard the kid works."

Gronk isn't the only offensive player who's a fan of Cooks. Julian Edelman says the Patriots newest receiver is a "great teammate."

"He's a great energy around us," Edelman said. "He works hard, he's disciplined, he's fast and he does a lot of things, makes great catches, but more importantly, he's just a great teammate. It's exciting to have him in our room. It's exciting to have him on our team because he's going to make us better, so it's been great."

Basically, it sounds like Cooks has won over the entire offense already, and that's mostly because he keeps making ridiculous catches.

Let's check out one more.

Brady to Cooks A post shared by Ryan Ellis (@ryanlellis) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Yes, this all came against the Jaguars, but don't read much into that because Cooks has been nearly unstoppable for all of training camp.

Here's a look at what Cooks has done going up against a fellow teammate.

That looks like a guy you might want to draft in your fantasy league.