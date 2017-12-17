WATCH: Bridgewater gets standing ovation in first NFL game in nearly two years
Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury in August 2016 and it wasn't clear if he would ever play again
For the first time in 23 months, Teddy Bridgewater took a snap in an NFL regular-season game. During the fourth quarter of Sunday's dominating performance against the Bengals, Bridgewater, the Vikings' 2014 first-round pick, replaced veteran Case Keenum with the game out of reach for Cincinnati.
The heart-warming welcome from the U.S. Bank Stadium faithful was deafening.
Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury in August 2016 and in the months that followed, it was unclear if he would ever play again. But he returned to the active roster last month. Not surprisingly, it was an emotional moment for the man who led the Vikings to an 11-5 record and the playoffs in 2015.
The 2017 Vikings remain Keenum's team, though coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged last month that he continues to have "really high hopes" for Bridgewater.
"It's going to be hard to yank him out of there right now. He's playing good," Zimmer said at the time. "I still have really high hopes for Teddy, and a lot of things happen throughout the course of the season, so we'll just see how it goes."
-
NFL MVP Watch: Brady sits alone up top
And as good as Gurley has been there is a zero-sum chance he steals any votes from the Patriots...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 16
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 16? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Falcons edge Bucs in unimpressive win
The Falcons are on the cusp of a playoff berth, even though they don't look like a playoff-caliber...
-
Playoff Picture: Falcons snuff out Pack
Week 15 provided a lot of clarity to the NFL postseason
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Evans jumps over two Falcons for TD
Evans leaped over the top of two defenders to haul in a 42-yard touchdown
Add a Comment