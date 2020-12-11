A lot has changed since the Panthers and Broncos faced each other in the NFL's golden Super Bowl. Since Denver's 24-10 win, both franchises have mostly overhauled their rosters and coaching staffs. And while the Panthers have made it back to the playoffs since that game, Denver is still waiting for a return to the postseason since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February of 2016.

According to William Hill Sportsbook, the Panthers, who are coming off of a one-point loss to the Vikings, are four-point favorites to beat the Broncos, who gave the Chiefs a run for their money before falling to the defending Super Bowl champs last Sunday night. Both teams are 7-5 against the spread this season.

Before we preview Sunday's game here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bank of American Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Christian McCaffrey's is likely out for Sunday after the Panthers' All-Pro running back sustained a thigh injury earlier this week. McCaffrey, who has appeared in just three games this season, is also working his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him on the sideline since Week 9. McCaffrey's absence has led to a substantially larger workload for Mike Davis, a six-year veteran who leads the Panthers with 504 rushing yards and three touchdowns through 10 games. He has also caught 52 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Whoever starts at running back for the Panthers on Sunday will surely look to exploit a Broncos' defense that is 26th in the NFL In rushing yards allowed, 23rd in yards-per-carry allowed and 22nd in rushing touchdowns allowed.

Along with McCaffrey's situation, the Panthers recently had to put a host of players on their reserve/COVID-19 list that includes defensive linemen Derrick Brown, Zach Kerr, Yetur Gross-Matos, linebacker Shaq Thompson and receiver D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Carolina only had four active defensive linemen available for practice on Wednesday, as defensive end Marquis Haynes was out with an illness. While they may be without several defensive linemen against the Broncos, Rhule says he believes that practice squad players Woodrow Hamilton, Mike Panasiuk, and Jonathan Wynn are capable replacements if called upon to play.

The Broncos also took a personnel hit this week after cornerback A.J. Bouye was hit with a six-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He will be replaced in the lineup by Michael Ojemudia, a 2020 third-round pick who has already made seven starts this season. Denver's defense, despite losing Von Miller just before the start of the season, has been a solid unit under Vic Fangio, who was a longtime defensive coordinator before becoming Denver's head coach in 2019. Led by defensive end Bradley Chubb (7.5 sacks), linebacker Malik Reed (6.5 sacks) and free safety Justin Simmons (four interceptions), Denver's defense is ninth in the NFL in passing and second in red zone efficiency.

While they're just 31st in the league in scoring, Denver's offense is not devoid of playmakers. They have one of the best running back combos in the league in Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay. Tim Patrick has emerged as the Broncos' most reliable receiver after Courtland Sutton went down with a season-ending injury in Week 1. Rookie Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler have continued to improve throughout their rookie seasons, while Noah Fant is set to surpass his rookie season totals this weekend in Charlotte.

Denver's biggest question mark might be Drew Lock, who will need a strong end to his 2020 season in order to convince the Broncos' brass that he is still their quarterback of the future. A big game against what should be a undermanned Panthers defense would be a good start.

Prediction

If the majority of Carolina's players are able to come off of the COVID-19 list by Sunday, the Panthers should be able to beat a Broncos team that has lost four out of their last five games. A key matchup in this game will be Denver's secondary (which is ninth is the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed) against the Panthers' formidable receiving duo of Moore (50 catches, 924 yards, four touchdowns) and Robby Anderson (75 catches, 912 yards, two touchdowns).

Score: Panthers 24, Broncos 20