Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Denver

Current Records: Kansas City 11-5; Denver 7-9

What to Know

The Denver Broncos are 0-11 against the Kansas City Chiefs since November of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Denver and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

A win for the Broncos just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2022 "welcomed" them with a 34-13 beatdown courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but QB Drew Lock led the way with one touchdown. Lock ended up with a passer rating of 167.50.

Kansas City suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Kansas City had to settle for a 34-31 defeat against Cincinnati. The losing side was boosted by RB Darrel Williams, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Chiefs' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Bengals' offensive line to sack the quarterback four times for a total loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was DT Chris Jones and his two sacks. Jones now has nine sacks through 16 games.

Kansas City is now 11-5 while the Broncos sit at 7-9. Kansas City has clinched a playoff berth as the current second seed in the AFC. Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Denver have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Denver, who are 7-8 against the spread.

A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the contest boasting the third fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 29. But the Chiefs enter the game with 51 overall offensive touchdowns, good for third best in the NFL. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $104.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Kansas City have won 12 out of their last 13 games against Denver.