Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Denver

Current Records: Las Vegas 2-7; Denver 3-6

What to Know

The Denver Broncos haven't won a game against the Las Vegas Raiders since Sept. 16 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Broncos and Las Vegas will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Denver suffered a bitter loss this past Sunday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Tennessee Titans. Denver took a 17-10 hit to the loss column. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got one touchdown from QB Russell Wilson. One of the most thrilling moments was Virgil's 66-yard TD reception down the left side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 25-20 to the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. Despite the defeat, the Raiders had strong showings from WR Davante Adams, who caught nine passes for one TD and 126 yards, and QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 38 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 135.30.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Broncos going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Denver at 3-6 and Las Vegas at 2-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 11. Less enviably, the Raiders are stumbling into the game with the fifth most passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 17 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won ten out of their last 15 games against Denver.