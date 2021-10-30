Who's Playing

Washington @ Denver

Current Records: Washington 2-5; Denver 3-4

What to Know

The Washington Football Team need to shore up a defense that is allowing 30 points per game before their matchup next Sunday. They are staying on the road to face off against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Empower Field at Mile High. Washington earned a 27-11 win in their most recent contest against Denver in December of 2017.

Washington came up short against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, falling 24-10. Washington's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Taylor Heinicke, who passed for one TD and 268 yards on 37 attempts in addition to picking up 95 yards on the ground, and WR Terry McLaurin, who was on the other end of that TD and tacked on 122 yards receiving. Heinicke ended up with a passer rating of 131.90.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Broncos had to settle for a 17-14 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday. No one had a standout game offensively for Denver, but they got scores from RB Melvin Gordon and RB Javonte Williams. QB Teddy Bridgewater ended up with a passer rating of 131.20.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High -- Denver, Colorado TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.