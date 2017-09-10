WATCH: Browns' 2017 gets off to most Browns start ever with blocked punt for TD

The Steelers jumped out to an early lead over the still-woeful Browns

On paper, the 2017 Browns should be a marked improvement over the sorry outfit that went 1-15 a season ago. Through four plays, you wouldn't know it.

Good news: Rookie DeShone Kizer got the start. Bad news: The team's first series of the regular season.

First down, Cleveland's 25-yard line: Kizer scramble for one yard.
Second down: Isaiah Crowell runs for negative-8 yards.
Third down: False start, five-yard penalty.
Third down, take two: Crowell rushes for four yards.
Fourth down: Blocked punt, Steelers recover in the end zone for a touchdown.

This all took less than three minutes.

The last time the Steelers blocked a punt for six points: Oct. 26, 1998 against the Chiefs.

Silver lining: It can only get better from here, right?

Meanwhile, you can follow all the action in the Steelers-Browns game with CBSSports.com's GameTracker.

CBS Sports Writer

Ryan Wilson has been an NFL writer for CBS Sports since June 2011, and he's covered five Super Bowls in that time. Ryan previously worked at AOL's FanHouse from start to finish, and Football Outsiders... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access