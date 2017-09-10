WATCH: Browns' 2017 gets off to most Browns start ever with blocked punt for TD

On paper, the 2017 Browns should be a marked improvement over the sorry outfit that went 1-15 a season ago. Through four plays, you wouldn't know it.

Good news: Rookie DeShone Kizer got the start. Bad news: The team's first series of the regular season.

First down, Cleveland's 25-yard line: Kizer scramble for one yard.

Second down: Isaiah Crowell runs for negative-8 yards.

Third down: False start, five-yard penalty.

Third down, take two: Crowell rushes for four yards.

Fourth down: Blocked punt, Steelers recover in the end zone for a touchdown.

This all took less than three minutes.

The last time the Steelers blocked a punt for six points: Oct. 26, 1998 against the Chiefs.

Silver lining: It can only get better from here, right?

