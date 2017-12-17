WATCH: Browns' Duke Johnson honors Ryan Shazier with touchdown celebration
For the second week in a row, Johnson honors the injured Steelers linebacker
A week ago, Browns running back Duke Johnson celebrated his touchdown catch by honoring Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, whose season is over after suffering a serious spinal injury earlier this month.
On Sunday, Duke Johnson scored again -- this time on a nifty 12-yard run -- and again, he honored Shazier. Johnson and five Browns' teammates took a knee in the corner of the end zone and formed a prayer circle. When it was over, Johnson stood, and signaled "5-0" with outstretched arms. Shazier wears No. 50.
Last week Johnson explained why he took a knee to pray for Shazier during his touchdown celebration.
"I didn't do it for the praise," Johnson said Wednesday, via the Browns' website. "it's just looking out for one of our own. ... It really doesn't matter who it is, when we look at football we always see what could happen and that's an injury that we never like to think about or we never like to say that can happen to one of us. ...
"Just to see it happen to someone, that was eye-opening for not only myself but a lot of players that play this game," Johnson continued. "Regardless of what team you play for or what team you root for, you never want to see something like that happen to anyone. My prayers go out to him and his family through these tough times. Like I said, it's just something you never really look at playing football, you know it can happen but you hardly ever see it, just to see it, it's eye-opening."
