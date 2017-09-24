WATCH: Browns' Jordan Leslie channels Odell Beckham Jr. for first NFL catch

Presumably every receiver remembers their first NFL catch, but for rookie Jordan Leslie, his first may be the most unforgettable of his career. Leslie made a ridiculous one-handed catch on the sideline against the Colts toward the end of the first half, going full extension and reeling it in.

The Browns scored a touchdown before the half, pulling themselves closer to the Colts. Leslie, however, stole the show with his catch. Leslie has been a journeyman throughout his career, being signed by the Vikings in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He's bounced from practice squad to practice squad since then, but this catch will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows.