WATCH: Browns' Jordan Leslie channels Odell Beckham Jr. for first NFL catch
Browns fans are going to want to look out for this young receiver after this catch
Presumably every receiver remembers their first NFL catch, but for rookie Jordan Leslie, his first may be the most unforgettable of his career. Leslie made a ridiculous one-handed catch on the sideline against the Colts toward the end of the first half, going full extension and reeling it in.
The Browns scored a touchdown before the half, pulling themselves closer to the Colts. Leslie, however, stole the show with his catch. Leslie has been a journeyman throughout his career, being signed by the Vikings in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. He's bounced from practice squad to practice squad since then, but this catch will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows.
-
Chiefs-Chargers on CBS All Access
CBS All Access allows viewers to stream every NFL on CBS game in their local market
-
Seahawks to stay in locker room
The Steelers remained in the locker room during the anthem ahead of their game against the...
-
Anti-Chargers banner flies over L.A.
The Chargers' first season in Los Angeles is not going well
-
LIVE updates: NFL Week 3 anthem protests
Trump's remarks from Friday night are the top storyline in the NFL on Sunday
-
Week 3 updates: Gordon, Nelson active
Everything you need to know for Sunday's Week 3 action is here
-
Bears' Cooper pulls a Leon Lett
Cooper might not be the most popular player in Chicago come Monday
Add a Comment