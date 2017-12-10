WATCH: Browns' Josh Gordon scores first TD since 2013 with absurd catch in traffic
Gordon is back, officially
On Dec. 15, 2013, Josh Gordon caught a 43-yard touchdown pass from then-Browns quarterback Jason Campbell. On Sunday -- Dec. 10, 2017 -- Gordon finally reached the end zone again.
In his second game back from what ended up being a two-and-a-half season suspension for drug-related reasons, Gordon scored his first touchdown since the 2013 season. Against the Packers, Gordon went over the middle and used his ridiculous catch radius to come down with a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter. Gordon might've missed two-and-a-half seasons, but he's still the Browns' best receiver.
Proof:
Yeah, it's been a while:
Let's check in on Gordon, who did his best "sunglasses emoji" impression:
Here's where it's necessary to point out that Gordon is still only 26 years old, which gives him plenty of time to accomplish his goal of becoming the greatest receiver of all time. That might seem far fetched, but his skill set remains ridiculous. If the Browns can finally pair him with a quality quarterback -- maybe it's DeShone Kizer, the thrower of that touchdown above -- they can actually help him unleash his full potential. Even if they don't, he's going to be a menace on the field. Remember: He racked up 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013 with Campbell, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer.
At this point, it's clear the biggest challenge Gordon faces is finding a way to stay on the field. If he can do that, he might just become one of the game's best wideouts.
