As it turns out, there is something just as scary as seeing Browns defensive end Myles Garrett barreling towards you on the gridiron to make a tackle, and that's him barreling down the lane for a two-handed dunk The two-time Pro Bowler posted a basketball highlight reel on Friday that shows just how well his athleticism translates to another sport.

The video itself shows Garrett in a gym setting working on his handles and throwing down windmill dunks -- not just in a layup-line scenario, but also in an actual pickup game. The size disparity between himself and his opponents is rather hilarious and really shows in his ability to look like Shaquille O'Neal on the court next to regular sized humans -- Garrett is listed at 6-foot-4 and 272 pounds. Of course, he's not just all power as the highlight reel also shows a couple long range bombs all while Drake plays in the background

A top-level athlete being able to take their talents to another sport is nothing new, but this particular type of crossover brings up a few comparisons. The most notable has to be Ezekiel Elliott's high school basketball highlights. While it's not as noticeable as it is with Garrett, Elliott's mixtape stands out because of the size difference in terms of muscular appearance between the then-future Cowboys running back and his opponents.

The most recent notable crossover between football and basketball was Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs whose dunk-filled high school highlight reel came out just before the 2020 NFL Draft.