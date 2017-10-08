WATCH: Browns' No. 1 pick Myles Garrett records a sack on his first career NFL snap
Welcome to the NFL, Myles Garrett
It took No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett longer than expected to make his NFL debut. It didn't take him long at all to notch his first sack once he made his debut.
On Sunday, Garrett suited up for the Browns for the first time after missing the first four games of the season with a sprained ankle. On his first ever play, Garrett brought down Jets quarterback Josh McCown for his first career sack.
And that means Garrett is on pace for approximately 10,000 sacks, which would almost definitely be an NFL record. On a serious note, Garrett's quickness, which allowed him to shoot through a gap in the interior of the Jets' offensive line, is exactly why he went first overall in this year's draft. He's a freak athlete who opposing quarterbacks are going to have to deal with in the years to come.
Have fun, NFL.
