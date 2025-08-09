Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders had a first half to remember Friday in his preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. After throwing his first touchdown of the night on the first play of the second quarter, Sanders connected with Kaden Davis -- this time on a 12-yard touchdown strike -- for his second touchdown of the day.

Sanders played every offensive snap during the first half and finished 11 of 18 for 103 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina. The former Colorado star and the No. 144 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft also ran the ball four times for 19 yards.

Davis, a former undrafted free agent out of Northwest Missouri State, caught three passes for 21 yards and hauled in both of the touchdown passes from Sanders in the first half.

Sanders' debut against Carolina was one of the most anticipated debuts of any member of his rookie class. Sanders ended up falling to the fifth round after being projected as a potential Day 1 pick early in the draft process. Cleveland drafted Oregon signal caller Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick and picked Sanders two rounds later to compete with veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job.

Sanders was expected to play approximately 50 snaps against Carolina, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.