Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders tossed his first touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Sanders rolled to his left off the bootleg before finding wide receiver Kaden Davis in the back of the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown.

The touchdown pass by Sanders is the first of his NFL career.

Sanders' debut against Carolina was one of the most anticipated debuts of any member of his rookie class. Sanders ended up falling to the fifth round after being projected as a potential Day 1 pick early in the draft process. Cleveland drafted Oregon signal caller Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick and picked Sanders two rounds later.

The former Colorado star was expected to play approximately 50 snaps against Carolina, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland's quarterback competition has also been one of the biggest storylines of training camp thus far. Sanders, Gabriel, veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are expected to compete for the starting job. Stefanski said last month he would like to decide "sooner rather than later" on a starter for a Week 1 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

"Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them," Stefanski said. "I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys, I will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we'd love to make decisions sooner than later."