Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Current Records: Cincinnati 0-1; Cleveland 0-1

Last Season Records: Cleveland 6-10; Cincinnati 2-14

What to Know

An AFC North battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday at FirstEnergy Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Cleveland winning the first 27-19 at home and Cincinnati taking the second 33-23.

The Bengals scored first but ultimately less than the Los Angeles Chargers in their matchup this past Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Cincinnati as they fell 16-13 to Los Angeles. RB Joe Mixon wasn't much of a difference maker for Cincinnati and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Browns just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 38-6 punch to the gut against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland was down 31-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but QB Baker Mayfield led the way with one touchdown. Mayfield's longest connection was to TE David Njoku for 28 yards in the second quarter.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.75

Odds

The Browns are a solid 6-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Browns slightly, as the game opened with the Browns as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cincinnati have won seven out of their last ten games against Cleveland.

Dec 29, 2019 - Cincinnati 33 vs. Cleveland 23

Dec 08, 2019 - Cleveland 27 vs. Cincinnati 19

Dec 23, 2018 - Cleveland 26 vs. Cincinnati 18

Nov 25, 2018 - Cleveland 35 vs. Cincinnati 20

Nov 26, 2017 - Cincinnati 30 vs. Cleveland 16

Oct 01, 2017 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 7

Dec 11, 2016 - Cincinnati 23 vs. Cleveland 10

Oct 23, 2016 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 17

Dec 06, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Cleveland 3

Nov 05, 2015 - Cincinnati 31 vs. Cleveland 10

Top Projected Fantasy Players