Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Cleveland

Current Records: Cincinnati 4-3; Cleveland 2-5

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't won a game against the Cleveland Browns since Dec. 29 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Bengals and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cincinnati should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Browns will be looking to right the ship.

Cincinnati ran circles around the Atlanta Falcons last week, and the extra yardage (537 yards vs. 214 yards) paid off. Cincinnati strolled past Atlanta with points to spare, taking the contest 35-17. The team accrued 28 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. QB Joe Burrow had a stellar game for the Bengals as he passed for three TDs and 481 yards on 42 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Burrow's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Tyler Boyd in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Browns as they fell 23-20 to the Baltimore Ravens last week. A silver lining for Cleveland was the play of RB Nick Chubb, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with Cincinnati going off at just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The Bengals are now 4-3 while Cleveland sits at 2-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the game with only three rushing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. But Cleveland ranks second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 12 on the season. We'll see if Cincinnati's defense can keep Cleveland's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Bengals are a 3-point favorite against the Browns, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland and Cincinnati both have seven wins in their last 14 games.