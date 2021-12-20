Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Cleveland

Current Records: Las Vegas 6-7; Cleveland 7-6

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns will stay at home another week and welcome the Las Vegas Raiders at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland should still be riding high after a win, while the Raiders will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, the Browns narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Baltimore Ravens 24-22. The Cleveland offense checked out after the first half but had enough points banked to take the contest anyway. No one had a standout game offensively for Cleveland, but they got scores from TE Austin Hooper and WR Jarvis Landry. QB Baker Mayfield ended up with a passer rating of 133.

Meanwhile,'s it's hard to picture a worse loss than the 48-9 bruising that Las Vegas suffered against the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Las Vegas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-3. QB Derek Carr wasn't much of a difference maker for Las Vegas; Carr threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only 5.84 yards per passing attempt. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 125.30.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Browns going off at just a 3-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take Cleveland against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Cleveland's victory brought them up to 7-6 while Las Vegas' defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 6-7. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Cleveland enters the matchup with 143.5 rushing yards per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. The Raiders have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank second in the NFL when it comes to passing yards per game, with 302 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Browns as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas have won all of the games they've played against Cleveland in the last seven years.