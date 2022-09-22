Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Cleveland 1-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers won both of their matches against the Cleveland Browns last season (15-10 and 26-14) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Steelers and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 17-14 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of QB Mitchell Trubisky, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.

Speaking of close games: Cleveland missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Cleveland or New York, but it was the Jets snatching the 31-30 win. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but the Browns were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Nick Chubb, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.