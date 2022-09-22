Who's Playing
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Cleveland 1-1
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Steelers won both of their matches against the Cleveland Browns last season (15-10 and 26-14) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Steelers and Cleveland will face off in an AFC North battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for Pittsburgh as they fell 17-14 to the New England Patriots on Sunday. One thing holding Pittsburgh back was the mediocre play of QB Mitchell Trubisky, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 5.09 yards per passing attempt.
Speaking of close games: Cleveland missed a PAT kick in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets on Sunday, and it came back to haunt them. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Cleveland or New York, but it was the Jets snatching the 31-30 win. The matchup was a 14-14 toss-up at halftime, but the Browns were outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Nick Chubb, who punched in three rushing touchdowns.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Cleveland.
- Jan 03, 2022 - Pittsburgh 26 vs. Cleveland 14
- Oct 31, 2021 - Pittsburgh 15 vs. Cleveland 10
- Jan 10, 2021 - Cleveland 48 vs. Pittsburgh 37
- Jan 03, 2021 - Cleveland 24 vs. Pittsburgh 22
- Oct 18, 2020 - Pittsburgh 38 vs. Cleveland 7
- Dec 01, 2019 - Pittsburgh 20 vs. Cleveland 13
- Nov 14, 2019 - Cleveland 21 vs. Pittsburgh 7
- Oct 28, 2018 - Pittsburgh 33 vs. Cleveland 18
- Sep 09, 2018 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 21
- Dec 31, 2017 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 24
- Sep 10, 2017 - Pittsburgh 21 vs. Cleveland 18
- Jan 01, 2017 - Pittsburgh 27 vs. Cleveland 24
- Nov 20, 2016 - Pittsburgh 24 vs. Cleveland 9
- Jan 03, 2016 - Pittsburgh 28 vs. Cleveland 12
- Nov 15, 2015 - Pittsburgh 30 vs. Cleveland 9