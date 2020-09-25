Who's Playing

Washington @ Cleveland

Current Records: Washington 1-1; Cleveland 1-1

What to Know

The Cleveland Browns have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland should still be feeling good after a victory, while Washington will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals 35-30 last week. Cleveland's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Nick Chubb, who rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 22 carries, and RB Kareem Hunt, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Chubb's performance made up for a slower contest against the Baltimore Ravens two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Washington ended up a good deal behind the Arizona Cardinals when they played this past Sunday, losing 30-15. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Terry McLaurin, who caught seven passes for one TD and 125 yards. QB Dwayne Haskins' longest connection was to McLaurin for 26 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Browns are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in all their past two games.

It was a hard-fought game, but Cleveland had to settle for a 31-20 loss against Washington when the teams previously met four seasons ago. Maybe Cleveland will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio

FirstEnergy Stadium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Browns are a solid 7-point favorite against the Football Team, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Washington won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.