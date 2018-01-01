WATCH: Bruce Arians told Cardinals he's retiring in the most Bruce Arians fashion

Those who have heard Bruce Arians talk to the media, whether in a press conference or an interview, or those that have read his book, know that the mean likes to use colorful language. In other words, Arians curses like a sailor. All the time.

And so it should come as no surprise that when Arians informed his team after its Week 17 game that it would be the last one he ever coached, Arians dropped three f-bombs in about 30 seconds, and that his overriding message to the team was, "It's been my f--king pleasure to be your coach."

"It's been my pleasure to be your head coach."@BruceArians shared this message with the team after the game last night. #BeRedSeeRed #ThanksBA pic.twitter.com/eGLT7E1vRW — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 1, 2018

Arians officially announced his retirement on Monday in an emotional press conference, but this announcement right here should be considered the "real one," because this is absolutely classic Arians.

He leaves Arizona as the winningest coach in Cardinals history with a 49-30-1 record, and he clearly has the thanks and respect of everyone in and around the organization. He even got his players to lie to the media about having been told of his retirement after the game on Sunday.

"We built this program on three words: Trust, Loyalty and Respect." #ThanksBA pic.twitter.com/P2PHvt82YK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 1, 2018