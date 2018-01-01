WATCH: Bruce Arians told Cardinals he's retiring in the most Bruce Arians fashion
Arians dropped three f-bombs in 30 seconds during his retirement announcement
Those who have heard Bruce Arians talk to the media, whether in a press conference or an interview, or those that have read his book, know that the mean likes to use colorful language. In other words, Arians curses like a sailor. All the time.
And so it should come as no surprise that when Arians informed his team after its Week 17 game that it would be the last one he ever coached, Arians dropped three f-bombs in about 30 seconds, and that his overriding message to the team was, "It's been my f--king pleasure to be your coach."
Arians officially announced his retirement on Monday in an emotional press conference, but this announcement right here should be considered the "real one," because this is absolutely classic Arians.
He leaves Arizona as the winningest coach in Cardinals history with a 49-30-1 record, and he clearly has the thanks and respect of everyone in and around the organization. He even got his players to lie to the media about having been told of his retirement after the game on Sunday.
-
Dalton gets donations from Bills fans
Buffalo broke a lengthy streak of missing the postseason thanks to the Bengals quarterback
-
Rare tiebreaker puts Bills in playoffs
The Bills might be the most improbable playoff team in recent NFL history
-
Coaching candidates for Colts vacancy
The Colts should look toward offense in order to try and fix Andrew Luck
-
NFL coaching tracker: Jon Gruden back?
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
McCoy has a chance to play in Round 1
McCoy injured his ankle on Sunday against the Dolphins and did not return to the game
-
2018 opponents for all 32 NFL teams
Who's your favorite NFL team playing against in 2018? Find out here
Add a Comment