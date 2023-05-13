Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles has already achieved a lot in 2023, and the NFL season is still several months away. On Saturday, Bowles missed rookie camp to attend his graduation from Mount St. Mary's University in Maryland.

Bowles, 59, earned his Bachelor of Science in youth and community development. After leaving Temple University to pursue his NFL dream in 1986, Bowles finally has his college degree 37 years later.

The Buccaneers tweeted out a video of Bowles walking across the stage to get his diploma on Saturday as he accomplished a lifelong goal.

Last fall, Bowles told the Tampa Bay Times that he promised his mother he would eventually get his degree. Not only did Bowles deliver on that promise on Saturday, but he also hopes it set a good example for his children.

"Completing my degree was something I had always wanted to do over the years, because it was something I had promised my mother when I went to play in the NFL, and I wanted to follow through on that promise," Bowles said back in September. "Over the years, as I became a father, it became something I wanted to do in order to set a proper example for my sons as they continue on their educational paths. I have also worked pretty extensively with children through my various community projects, and I felt it was important to show them they can achieve whatever they set their mind to."

Bowles is entering his second season as the coach of the Buccaneers, and the team is coming off an 8-9 campaign in 2022. This year, Bowles and Bucs will be without Tom Brady as the franchise enters a new era.