WATCH: Buccaneers' final play includes 10 laterals, takes 45 seconds, loses three yards

The Bills are 4-2, a half-game behind the Patriots, and if the season ended today they'd make the playoffs for the first time since 1999. But before we get too far ahead of ourselves let's take a moment to revel in the team's latest win.

In the end, Buffalo outlasted Tampa Bay, 30-27. The Buccaneers had a chance to win it on a final play that consumed the final eight seconds of the game clock, lasted an excruciating 45 seconds in real time, included 10 laterals and gained a whopping minus-three yards, which ended up being 72 yards short of the end zone.

And in the spirit of completeness, here's the play-by-play:

(0:08 – 4th) (Shotgun) J.Winston pass short left to A.Humphries to TB 36 for 5 yards. Lateral to C.Sims III to TB 33 for -3 yards. Lateral to M.Evans to TB 25 for -8 yards. FUMBLES, recovered by TB-D.Smith at TB 25. D.Smith to TB 30 for 5 yards. Lateral to C.Brate to TB 23 for -7 yards. FUMBLES, recovered by TB-M.Evans at TB 23. M.Evans to TB 23 for no gain. Lateral to A.Humphries to TB 20 for -3 yards. Lateral to C.Sims III to TB 14 for -6 yards. Lateral to D.Jackson to TB 6 for -8 yards. Lateral to M.Evans to TB 14 for 8 yards. Lateral to D.Jackson to TB 29 for 15 yards (M.Dareus).

Just how they drew it up.