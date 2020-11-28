Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Kansas City 9-1; Tampa Bay 7-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road again on Sunday and play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 29 at Raymond James Stadium. The Chiefs are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

Kansas City didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders last week, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Travis Kelce were among the main playmakers for Kansas City as the former punched in two rushing touchdowns and the latter caught eight passes for one TD and 127 yards. Kansas City's victory came on a 22-yard TD pass from QB Patrick Mahomes to Kelce with only 0:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.

As for Tampa Bay, it looks like Tampa Bay got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They fell just short of the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 27-24. QB Tom Brady had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 4.5 yards per passing attempt.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Kansas City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 9-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 7-4. Kansas City has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 32.10 points per game. We'll see if Tampa Bay can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -113

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.