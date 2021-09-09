Who's Playing

Dallas @ Tampa Bay

Last Season Records: Tampa Bay 11-5; Dallas 6-10

What to Know

The Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sept. 9 at Raymond James Stadium to kick off their 2021 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Dallas (6-10), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, Tampa Bay was 11-5 last season and, of course, capped off the postseason with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cowboys were second worst when it came to rushing yards allowed per game last year, with the squad giving up 158.8 on average. The Buccaneers' defense has more to brag about, as they they were the best in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2020 season giving up only ten.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dallas have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.