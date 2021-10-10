Who's Playing

Miami @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Miami 1-3; Tampa Bay 3-1

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers will be strutting in after a win while Miami will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Things were close when Tampa Bay and the New England Patriots clashed last week, but Tampa Bay ultimately edged out the opposition 19-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from CB Richard Sherman and RB Ronald Jones.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

There was early excitement for Miami after they claimed the game's first points last week, but it was the Indianapolis Colts who ended up claiming the real prize. The Dolphins came up short against Indianapolis, falling 27-17. One thing working slightly against Miami was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Malcolm Brown, who rushed for 23 yards on eight carries.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Tampa Bay is now 3-1 while Miami sits at a mirror-image 1-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers come into the contest boasting the second most passing yards per game in the NFL at 339. Less enviably, the Dolphins are second worst in the league in yards per game, with only 252 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Miami.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 10-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tampa Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.