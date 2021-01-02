Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Atlanta 4-11; Tampa Bay 10-5

What to Know

The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will be strutting in after a victory while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was all tied up 7-7 at halftime, but Atlanta was not quite the Kansas City Chiefs' equal in the second half when they met this past Sunday. It was a hard-fought game, but Atlanta had to settle for a 17-14 loss against Kansas City. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Atlanta, who fell 29-28 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. A silver lining for them was the play of QB Matt Ryan, who passed for two TDs and 300 yards on 35 attempts. Ryan ended up with a passer rating of 168.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers turned the game against the Detroit Lions into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 588 yards to 186. Tampa Bay claimed a resounding 47-7 win over Detroit on the road. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 34 to nothing. Tampa Bay can attribute much of their success to QB Tom Brady, who passed for four TDs and 348 yards on 27 attempts, and WR Mike Evans, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 181 yards.

Atlanta is now 4-11 while Tampa Bay sits at 10-5. The Falcons have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Buccaneers have clinched a playoff berth as the current fifth seed in the NFC.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Atlanta is second worst in the league in passing yards allowed per game, with 301.3 on average. To make matters even worse for the Falcons, Tampa Bay ranks first in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Atlanta have won six out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.