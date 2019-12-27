Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons football game

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Atlanta 6-9; Tampa Bay 7-8

What to Know

An NFC South battle is on tap between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 952 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

When you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent like Atlanta did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 24-12. Atlanta's RB Devonta Freeman was one of the most active players for the team as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Freeman didn't help his team much against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Tampa Bay was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Tampa Bay as they fell 23-20 to Houston. QB Jameis Winston just could not get things rolling his way, throwing four interceptions.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 7-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons enter the matchup with 315.7 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. But Tampa Bay is even better: they come into the game boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 328.4. We'll see if that edge gives the Buccaneers a route to victory.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 48

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.

  • Nov 24, 2019 - Tampa Bay 35 vs. Atlanta 22
  • Dec 30, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 32
  • Oct 14, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 29
  • Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 24 vs. Tampa Bay 21
  • Nov 26, 2017 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 20
  • Nov 03, 2016 - Atlanta 43 vs. Tampa Bay 28
  • Sep 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Atlanta 24
  • Dec 06, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 19
  • Nov 01, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 20

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Watch This Game Live
Stream live sports with fuboTV. Watch Now
Regional restrictions may apply.
Our Latest Stories