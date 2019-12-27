Watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Atlanta 6-9; Tampa Bay 7-8

What to Know

An NFC South battle is on tap between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 952 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced contest.

When you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent like Atlanta did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 24-12. Atlanta's RB Devonta Freeman was one of the most active players for the team as he punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Freeman didn't help his team much against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Tampa Bay was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was close but no cigar for Tampa Bay as they fell 23-20 to Houston. QB Jameis Winston just could not get things rolling his way, throwing four interceptions.

Atlanta's victory lifted them to 6-9 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 7-8. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Falcons enter the matchup with 315.7 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the NFL. But Tampa Bay is even better: they come into the game boasting the most passing yards per game in the league at 328.4. We'll see if that edge gives the Buccaneers a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.