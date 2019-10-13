Watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-3-0; Carolina 3-2-0

What to Know

An NFC South battle is on tap between Carolina and Tampa Bay at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Carolina is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville last week, winning 34-27. RB Christian McCaffrey went supernova for Carolina as he rushed for 176 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McCaffrey's 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter.

Tampa Bay was out to avenge their 28-14 defeat to New Orleans from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Tampa Bay took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of New Orleans.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Carolina's success rolls on or if the Buccaneers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London, 
  • TV: NFL Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $157.95

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Buccaneers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Carolina have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.

  • Sep 12, 2019 - Tampa Bay 20 vs. Carolina 14
  • Dec 02, 2018 - Tampa Bay 24 vs. Carolina 17
  • Nov 04, 2018 - Carolina 42 vs. Tampa Bay 28
  • Dec 24, 2017 - Carolina 22 vs. Tampa Bay 19
  • Oct 29, 2017 - Carolina 17 vs. Tampa Bay 3
  • Jan 01, 2017 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 16
  • Oct 10, 2016 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 14
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Carolina 38 vs. Tampa Bay 10
  • Oct 04, 2015 - Carolina 37 vs. Tampa Bay 23

