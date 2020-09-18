Who's Playing

Carolina @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Carolina 0-1; Tampa Bay 0-1

Last Season Records: Tampa Bay 7-9; Carolina 5-11

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (4-4), but not for long. The Panthers and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Buccaneers winning the first 20-14 on the road and Carolina taking the second 37-26.

Carolina might have drawn first blood against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, but it was Las Vegas who got the last laugh. Carolina was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Raiders 34-30. The losing side was boosted by RB Christian McCaffrey, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected ten points for the Panthers. Kicker K Joey Slye delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers had to start their season on the road this past Sunday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They came up short against the New Orleans Saints, falling 34-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from WR Mike Evans and TE O.J. Howard. Tom Brady's longest connection was to WR Scott Miller for 37 yards in the fourth quarter.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 9-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Tampa Bay.