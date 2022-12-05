Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: New Orleans 4-8; Tampa Bay 5-6

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Tampa Bay fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-17. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but the Buccaneers were outplayed the rest of the way. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Chris Godwin, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 110 yards, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 246 yards on 43 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Godwin has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, falling 13 to nothing.

Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Tampa Bay at 5-6 and New Orleans at 4-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers rank first in the league when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Saints are second worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tampa Bay.