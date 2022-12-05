Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Tampa Bay
Current Records: New Orleans 4-8; Tampa Bay 5-6
What to Know
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Tampa Bay fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-17. The matchup was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but the Buccaneers were outplayed the rest of the way. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Chris Godwin, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 110 yards, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 246 yards on 43 attempts. That receiving effort made it the first game that Godwin has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday, falling 13 to nothing.
Tampa Bay is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7-1 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Tampa Bay at 5-6 and New Orleans at 4-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Buccaneers rank first in the league when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only three on the season. On the other end of the spectrum, the Saints are second worst in the NFL in thrown interceptions, having thrown 12 on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds
The Buccaneers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 16 games against Tampa Bay.
- Sep 18, 2022 - Tampa Bay 20 vs. New Orleans 10
- Dec 19, 2021 - New Orleans 9 vs. Tampa Bay 0
- Oct 31, 2021 - New Orleans 36 vs. Tampa Bay 27
- Jan 17, 2021 - Tampa Bay 30 vs. New Orleans 20
- Nov 08, 2020 - New Orleans 38 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Sep 13, 2020 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 23
- Nov 17, 2019 - New Orleans 34 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Oct 06, 2019 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 09, 2018 - New Orleans 28 vs. Tampa Bay 14
- Sep 09, 2018 - Tampa Bay 48 vs. New Orleans 40
- Dec 31, 2017 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. New Orleans 24
- Nov 05, 2017 - New Orleans 30 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Dec 24, 2016 - New Orleans 31 vs. Tampa Bay 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 16 vs. New Orleans 11
- Dec 13, 2015 - New Orleans 24 vs. Tampa Bay 17
- Sep 20, 2015 - Tampa Bay 26 vs. New Orleans 19