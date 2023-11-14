Halftime Report

The Broncos are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 15-8 lead against the Bills.

If the Broncos keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Bills will have to make due with a 5-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills

Current Records: Denver 3-5, Buffalo 5-4

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

The Bills are 3-0 against the Broncos since September of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Buffalo Bills will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Last Sunday, the Bills wound up with the same score they had in their last game (24-18), but sadly the team found themselves on the wrong side of the score this time.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Allen, who threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Even though Denver has not done well against Kansas City recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way two weeks ago. The Broncos enjoyed a cozy 24-9 win over the Chiefs. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

The Broncos got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Russell Wilson out in front who threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns.

Buffalo's defeat dropped theirs to 5-4.

Looking ahead, the Bills are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Monday's game: The Bills have been on an offensive roll this season, having averaged 370.2 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Broncos , though, as they've been averaging only 302.1 per game. Will the Bills be able to march up the field at their leisure again, or will the Broncos flip the script? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Buffalo is a big 7.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won all of the games they've played against Denver in the last 6 years.

Dec 19, 2020 - Buffalo 48 vs. Denver 19

Nov 24, 2019 - Buffalo 20 vs. Denver 3

Sep 24, 2017 - Buffalo 26 vs. Denver 16

Injury Report for the Bills

Micah Hyde: inactive (Neck)

Germain Ifedi: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Baylon Spector: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Poona Ford: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Alec Anderson: inactive (Coach's Decision)

Christian Benford: inactive (Hamstring)

Injury Report for the Broncos