Watch Buffalo vs. Chicago: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)

Current records: Buffalo 2-6-1; Chicago 4-3-1

What to Know

Chicago will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.

Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets last Sunday, winning 24-10. Mitchell Trubisky, who accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries, was a major factor in Chicago's success.

Meanwhile, Buffalo received a tough blow as they fell 6-25 to New England.

Chicago's win lifted them to 4-3-1 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-6-1. We'll find out if Chicago can add another positive mark to their record or if Buffalo can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Chicago's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $53.34

Prediction

The Bears are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.

This season, Buffalo are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 8.5 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.