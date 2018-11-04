Watch Buffalo vs. Chicago: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bills vs. Bears football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Chicago Bears (away)
Current records: Buffalo 2-6-1; Chicago 4-3-1
What to Know
Chicago will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Buffalo at 2:00 p.m. Chicago don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10-point advantage in the spread.
Chicago were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jets last Sunday, winning 24-10. Mitchell Trubisky, who accumulated 220 passing yards and picked up 51 yards on the ground on 6 carries, was a major factor in Chicago's success.
Meanwhile, Buffalo received a tough blow as they fell 6-25 to New England.
Chicago's win lifted them to 4-3-1 while Buffalo's loss dropped them down to 2-6-1. We'll find out if Chicago can add another positive mark to their record or if Buffalo can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Chicago's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $53.34
Prediction
The Bears are a big 10 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo are 3-5-0 against the spread. As for Chicago, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 8.5 point favorite.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL odds, Week 9 top picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 9 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising r...
-
Mullens to start vs. Giants next week
Mullens filled in for C.J. Beathard and played a nearly perfect game against the Raiders
-
Packers at Patriots: The stats to know
Everything you need to know before Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers go to battle on Sunday nigh...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 9
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 9? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Week 9 picks, odds: Saints, Packers win
The Saints win a heavyweight clash at home, the Texans win their sixth straight and picks for...
-
Midseason Awards: Who is MVP favorite?
The CBS NFL staff takes another crack at predicting the Super Bowl champs and award winners...