Watch Buffalo vs. Detroit: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Buffalo 4-9; Detroit 5-8

What to Know

On Sunday Buffalo will take on Detroit at 1:00 p.m. ET. Buffalo continues their travels as they hit the road for the second straight contest.

The match is expected to be a close one, with Buffalo going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Their home stadium has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their six home games.

The last time they met, Buffalo were the 41-10 winner over the Jets. This time around? They had no such luck. Buffalo didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 23-27 to the Jets last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Buffalo.

Meanwhile, Detroit had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 17-3 win over Arizona.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 5-8 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Detroit's success rolls on or if Buffalo are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bills are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Lions.

This season, Buffalo are 5-8-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 6-6-1 against the spread

Over/Under: 39.5

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.