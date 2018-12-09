Watch Buffalo vs. N.Y. Jets: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills (home) vs. New York Jets (away)

Current records: Buffalo 4-8-1; N.Y. Jets 3-9-1

What to Know

On Sunday the Jets will take on Buffalo at 1:00 p.m. The Jets and Buffalo have one more quarter to figure out who will atone for last week's loss and who will be sent home a loser yet again.

The Jets are expected to lose by 4. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the squad is 2-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Jets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week, as they fell 22-26 to Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Buffalo were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against Miami 17-21. Despite 229 more yards than Miami, Buffalo could not convert that extra yardage to scores.

The Jets found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 10-41 punch to the gut against Buffalo when the two teams last met. Can the Jets avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: New Era Field, New York

New Era Field, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.35

Prediction

The Bills are a solid 4 point favorite against the Jets.

This season, Buffalo are 5-7-0 against the spread. As for N.Y. Jets, they are 4-8-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 37.5

Series History

Buffalo have won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.Y. Jets.