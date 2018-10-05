Watch Buffalo vs. Tennessee: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bills vs. Titans football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills (home) vs. Tennessee Titans (away)
Current records: Buffalo 1-3; Tennessee 3-1
What to Know
Tennessee will challenge Buffalo on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tennessee has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tennessee ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They skirted past Philadelphia 26-23.
Meanwhile, after a big victory against Minnesota two weeks ago, Buffalo came back down to earth. Buffalo found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 22-0 punch to the gut against Green Bay.
Tennessee's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. In their win, Tennessee relied heavily on Marcus Mariota, who passed for 344 yards and 2 touchdowns. Buffalo will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: New Era Field, New York
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Titans are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Bills.
This season, Buffalo is 1-3-0 against the spread. As for Tennessee, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Tennessee Titans 13 vs. Buffalo Bills 14
