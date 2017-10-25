WATCH: Cam Newton exits press conference after telling reporter 'next question'

Cam Newton's press conference with members of the media on Wednesday ended abruptly when he was asked a question that he apparently didn't want to answer. When Newton was asked about the Panthers' offense ability to get big chunk plays, he appeared to be displeased and then said "next question." Moments later, Newton exited his press conference.

You can watch the interaction below:

How Cam Newton’s press conference ended today. Left abruptly after answering a question about getting chunk plays with “next question.” pic.twitter.com/5bnPyo7XT8 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

It's worth noting, however, that Newton did field questions for several minutes before ending the press conference, so we probably shouldn't turn this into a giant controversy.

Newton did answer questions for several minutes before departing, but clearly took an all business approach today. No joking around. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) October 25, 2017

But because it's Newton and because Newton has a bad history with press conferences, this will almost definitely create noise. After losing Super Bowl 50 to the Broncos, Newton walked out of his press conference after just a couple minutes. And earlier this season, Newton made a sexist comment to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," Newton said after being asked about route running. "It's funny."

Newton later apologized. Last week, Newton skipped his mandatory press conference altogether.

It's been a turbulent season for the Panthers, who are 4-3 after a loss to the Bears in which they scored three points while the Bears defense scored 14 points off two costly Panthers' turnovers. Newton hasn't been at his best after working his back from a shoulder injury this offseason. He's thrown more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9) and has generated an 80.9 passer rating. Still, Newton and the Panthers are only half a game back of the Saints in the NFC South.

They'll look to get back on track against the Buccaneers in a pivotal NFC South matchup on Sunday.